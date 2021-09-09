Critical Contrast: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asensus Surgical and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.23%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28% Apollo Endosurgery -24.44% -243.14% -17.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 149.32 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.21 Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 6.58 -$22.61 million ($0.99) -9.74

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Asensus Surgical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

