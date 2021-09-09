CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $265.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,834 shares of company stock worth $70,220,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

