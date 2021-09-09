Crowns (CWS) Reaches Market Cap of $14.83 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00014768 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $1.40 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,128,497 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

