Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 193,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,917 shares of company stock worth $36,870,642. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

