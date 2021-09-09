Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

AON traded up $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.89. 29,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

