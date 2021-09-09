Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $451.95. 18,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,036. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $454.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

