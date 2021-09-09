Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,273. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

