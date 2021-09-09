Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.70. 395,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

