Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.48. 123,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

