CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 88.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.5% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $57,395.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00398708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

