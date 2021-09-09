CustomContractNetwork Trading 88.5% Lower Over Last Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $57,395.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00398708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

