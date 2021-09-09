Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUBI stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,780. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

