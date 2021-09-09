cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.72 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $113.72 million and approximately $120,873.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $11,372.38 or 0.24365126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00171176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044294 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.