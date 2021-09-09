Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Acquires 13 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £146.12 ($190.91).

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 956.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

