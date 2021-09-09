Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

