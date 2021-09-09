Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 588 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.