Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $787,000 Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

