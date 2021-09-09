Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $895,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

