Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

