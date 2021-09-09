Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 214.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $225,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 48.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

