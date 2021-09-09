Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $10.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,868. The firm has a market cap of $579.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

