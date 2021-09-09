Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.34. Daseke shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 22,397 shares changing hands.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daseke by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

