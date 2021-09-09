Datum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,837.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $17,837.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00061432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00165010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

