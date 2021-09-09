David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

