David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.79.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
