DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of DVA opened at $129.07 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.