DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of DVA opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.