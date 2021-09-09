Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.58

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 1873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

