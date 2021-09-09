DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 4,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,969,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $50,008,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

