DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $324,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 252.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $7,870,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 623.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 234,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

