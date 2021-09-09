DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $219.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.38.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.