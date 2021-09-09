DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $130,000 Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ API opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -86.54 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

