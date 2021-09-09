DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $5,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

