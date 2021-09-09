DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 6,121 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 450,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 146,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 36.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

