DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,475 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chewy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,797.50, a PEG ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

