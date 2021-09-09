Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 1.8%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 348.40 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 353.60 ($4.62). 1,334,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,698,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Several research firms have commented on ROO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

