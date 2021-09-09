Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,558 shares of company stock worth $3,563,186. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.48 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.