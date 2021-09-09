Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.60. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

