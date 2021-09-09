Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

