Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.98 ($21.15) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

