Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.98 ($21.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

