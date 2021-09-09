DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,203.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $33,203.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $180.97 or 0.00395540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00187633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07361850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,846.72 or 1.00202966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.29 or 0.00756858 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

