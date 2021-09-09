Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches Market Cap of $15.99 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00135555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00191920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.84 or 0.07409136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,401.17 or 1.00664416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00823973 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 23,807,418 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

