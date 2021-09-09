Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

