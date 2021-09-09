Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.33.
In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.