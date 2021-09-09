Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 7.2%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. 1,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $562.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

