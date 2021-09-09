Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,765 shares of company stock worth $30,190,742. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

