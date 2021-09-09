DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.00

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $71.81, with a volume of 12547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.