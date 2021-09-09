Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

