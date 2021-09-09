Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

