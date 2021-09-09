Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $50,394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

