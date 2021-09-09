Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 18.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

